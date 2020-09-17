Jupiter, enticing moon Europa star in new Hubble photo

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Jupiter and its moon Europa shine in a new photo by the Hubble Space Telescope. Hubble snapped the picture last month when Jupiter was 406 million miles away. The Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore released it Thursday. Europa, which is smaller than our own moon, appears as a pale dot alongside its giant gas planet. A bright white splotch in Jupiter’s northern latitudes indicates a new storm barreling around the planet at 350 mph. Jupiter’s Great Red Spot, meanwhile, is unusually red in the photo. While gradually shrinking, the monster storm is still big enough to swallow Earth.