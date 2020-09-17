Japan new PM begins 1st full day, vows to push reforms

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has started his first full day in office with a resolve to push forward popular reforms. Suga told reporters as he walked into the prime minister’s office Thursday: “I’m determined to work hard for the people and get results so we can live up to their expectations.” Suga was formally elected Wednesday to replace Shinzo Abe, who announced last month that he planned to step down due to ill health. While Suga won the backing of fellow ruling party lawmakers with a pledge to carry on Abe’s policies and work on Abe’s unfinished goals, he is also pushing for some policy changes of his own.