Italy: 70 migrants on ship awaiting OK to land jump into sea

MILAN (AP) — The Spanish humanitarian rights group Open Arms says more than 70 migrants awaiting landfall off Palermo have jumped ship in desperation. The group said Thursday that port officials rescued everyone swimming toward shore. Video showed them wearing life jackets. The ship, which was carrying some 280 people rescued at sea last week, is awaiting instructions on how to proceed. On Monday, Italy allowed 27 migrants who had spent some 40 days aboard a Danish tanker to be brought to land aboard an Italian humanitarian rescue ship. The tanker had rescued them from the central Mediterranean after their vessel sank.