Italian-led investigation busts ethnic Albanian crime gang

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The EU law enforcement agency says a meticulously coordinated police operation in 10 countries has smashed an ethnic Albanian organized crime syndicate that smuggled cocaine from South America into Europe and led to the arrest of 20 suspects. Europol said Thursday that the gang, known as Kompania Bello, was one of Europe’s most active cocaine trafficking networks. The agency helped coordinate a series of raids by hundreds of police officers on Tuesday that led to the arrests in a five-year, Italian-led investigation. The gang is unusual in the international drug trade in that it controlled every aspect of the supply chain — from arranging drug shipments from South America to distributing it throughout Europe.