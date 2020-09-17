Isabel Wilkerson’s ‘Caste’ on National Book Awards longlist

NEW YORK (AP) — Isabel Wilkerson’s “Caste,” her acclaimed study of racism in the United States, is among 10 nominees on the National Book Award longlist for nonfiction. The poetry list features works by Natalie Diaz and Lillian-Yvonne Bertram, whose “Travesty Generator” features elegies to Eric Garner and Trayvon Martin. The National Book Foundation announced the two lists Thursday after revealing the young people’s literature and translation nominees the day before. Several nonfiction nominees center on race and social justice, including Les Payne’s and Tamara Payne’s “The Dead Are Arising: The Life of Malcolm X,” and Frank B. Wilkerson III’s “Afropessimism.”