In Greece, a migrant’s dream of walking is set back by fire

MORIA, Greece (AP) — Among the thousands of migrants still homeless after a fire on the Greek island of Lesbos is Afghan migrant Ayoub Husseini. He was paralyzed by a construction accident five years ago but is hoping to receive treatment in Europe. The fire destroyed Greece’s largest refugee camp, leaving thousands homeless and setting back the hopes of migrants and asylum-seekers like Husseini, who now spends his nights on the terrace of an abandoned building.