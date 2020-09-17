 Skip to Content

Gulf Coast braces for 2nd round of flooding in Sally’s wake

New
1:14 pm National news from the Associated Press, Top Stories

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Homeowners and businesses along the soggy Gulf Coast have begun cleaning up in the wake of Hurricane Sally, even as the region braces for a delayed, second round of flooding in the coming days from rivers and creeks swollen by the storm’s heavy rains.

Says Eric Gilmore, the emergency manager in the hard-hit Pensacola, Florida, area: “We are not out of the woods yet.”

At least one death is blamed on Sally, whose rainy remnants are now pushing into Georgia and the Carolinas.

Courtney Terlecki

Related Articles

Skip to content