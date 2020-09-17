Gulf Coast braces for 2nd round of flooding in Sally’s wake

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Homeowners and businesses along the soggy Gulf Coast have begun cleaning up in the wake of Hurricane Sally, even as the region braces for a delayed, second round of flooding in the coming days from rivers and creeks swollen by the storm’s heavy rains.

Says Eric Gilmore, the emergency manager in the hard-hit Pensacola, Florida, area: “We are not out of the woods yet.”

At least one death is blamed on Sally, whose rainy remnants are now pushing into Georgia and the Carolinas.