Germany: Victim refuses to testify after defendant proposes

BERLIN (AP) — A 48-year-old man in Germany has avoided a lengthy jail sentence after he made a marriage proposal in court to the woman he was on trial for allegedly trying to kill with a bayonet and she refused to testify against him. Judges in the western city of Bonn nonetheless convicted the man Thursday of intentional bodily harm and attempted coercion charges. They concluded that the woman’s original statement to police was insufficient evidence to convict him of the more serious charge of attempted homicide. The defendant and the 36-year-old woman already were in a relationship when he allegedly stabbed her in the head in February because he was jealous she had met with her ex-husband.