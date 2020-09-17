Frosty night but a warming trend on the way

Frost Advisory late Thursday night for Taylor, Marathon, Shawano, and Menominee counties and all points south and a Freeze Warning for the rest of the News 9 area of northern Wisconsin. It definitely is feeling fall-like now. Cool and dry air continues to feed in from central Canada. As high pressure settles overhead Thursday night, the light winds and fair skies will allow temperatures to plunge to the upper 20s to low 30s across much of the News 9 area. Be sure to protect any tender vegetation you wish to keep growing this season. The winds will be light.

Friday should be a sunny to partly cloudy day with highs in the upper 50s, about 10 degrees cooler than normal. The wind will be light from the northeast becoming southeast around 5 mph. Overall, it should be a pleasant day despite the chill in the air. It will be ideal for viewing some of that early fall color, which is rated as about 5 to 30% of peak in our region.

The weekend overall looks decent as well. As the Canadian high pressure gradually shifts away from Wisconsin, the winds will increase from the south. This will allow for a gradual warming. Highs should reach the lower 60s Saturday and upper 60s to near 70 Sunday. Lows should be in the mid to upper 30s Saturday morning and mid 40s Sunday morning.

The warmer air will continue to push in for much of next week. Temperatures should top out around 72 on Monday and 76 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday. Even the lows will warm into the lower 50s. A weak front moving through Monday, then again Wednesday will bring us just slight chances of a few light showers. Rainfall amounts of 0.10 inch or less are projected if any showers occur. So overall it will remain quite dry.

The weather still is shaping up nice late next week with some sunshine for Thursday and Friday (the 24th and 25th). Highs could be in the low 70s Thursday bumping up into the mid 70s on Friday the 25th.

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:45 p.m., 17-September 2020

On this date in weather history:

1965 - A storm produced a band of heavy snow across parts of Wyoming. Totals of 23 inches at Rawlins and 20.7 inches at Lander easily surpassed previous snowfall record totals for so early in the season. (15th-17th) (The Weather Channel)

1987 - Thunderstorms produced large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain in the northeastern U.S. Heavy rain in southwestern Pennsylvania forced evacuation of twenty homes along Four Mile Run Creek, near Darlington. Harrisburg PA established a record for the date with 2.11 inches of rain. A cold front in the central U.S. brought freezing temperatures to parts of Montana and Wyoming. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)