Frost Advisory until THU 8:00 AM CDT

Frost Advisory until THU 8:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN
Price County
…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE…In Wisconsin, Sawyer, Price, Iron, Burnett, Washburn,
Bayfield and Ashland Counties. In Minnesota, South Cass and
Crow Wing Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red
Cliff Band and the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&