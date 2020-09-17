Frost Advisory until THU 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN

Price County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE…In Wisconsin, Sawyer, Price, Iron, Burnett, Washburn,

Bayfield and Ashland Counties. In Minnesota, South Cass and

Crow Wing Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red

Cliff Band and the Bad River Reservation.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&