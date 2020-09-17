Frost Advisory until THU 9:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Lincoln County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Temperatures ranging from 32 to 37 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE…Langlade, Lincoln, Vilas, Florence, Forest and Oneida

Counties.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&