Frost Advisory until THU 9:00 AM CDT

Frost Advisory until THU 9:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Lincoln County
…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Temperatures ranging from 32 to 37 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE…Langlade, Lincoln, Vilas, Florence, Forest and Oneida
Counties.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&