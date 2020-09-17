 Skip to Content

Frost Advisory until THU 9:00 AM CDT

Last updated today at 4:09 am
3:52 am Weather Alerts, Wx Alert - Lincoln

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Lincoln County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Temperatures ranging from 32 to 37 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE…Langlade, Lincoln, Vilas, Florence, Forest and Oneida
Counties.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

