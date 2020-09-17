 Skip to Content

Frost Advisory from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Shawano County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE…Northern Marinette County, Menominee, Northern Oconto
County, Marathon, Shawano, Wood, Portage, Waupaca, Southern
Marinette County and Southern Oconto County Counties.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Some middle clouds may move across the area
overnight. If they are slow to clear out, temperatures may not
get quite as cold as forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

