Frost Advisory from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 8:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Waupaca County
…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE…Northern Marinette County, Menominee, Northern Oconto
County, Marathon, Shawano, Wood, Portage, Waupaca, Southern
Marinette County and Southern Oconto County Counties.
* WHEN…From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Some middle clouds may move across the area
overnight. If they are slow to clear out, temperatures may not
get quite as cold as forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&