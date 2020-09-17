Freeze Warning from FRI 12:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN
Price County
…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT
FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.
* WHERE…Ashland, Iron and Price Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&