Freeze Warning from FRI 12:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Lincoln County
…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT
FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures of 25 to 30 are expected.
* WHERE…Vilas, Oneida, Forest, Florence, Lincoln and Langlade
Counties.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Some middle clouds may move across the area
overnight. If they are slow to clear out, temperatures may not
quite get as cold as forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&