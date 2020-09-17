Freeze Warning from FRI 12:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Lincoln County

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT

FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures of 25 to 30 are expected.

* WHERE…Vilas, Oneida, Forest, Florence, Lincoln and Langlade

Counties.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Some middle clouds may move across the area

overnight. If they are slow to clear out, temperatures may not

quite get as cold as forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&