Four people seriously injured following shooting in Mayville

MAYVILLE (WKOW) -- Four people were transported by air to local hospitals following a shooting in Mayville.

Dodge County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened at 1118 Horicon Street. When first responders got to the scene, four people were found with injuries. Lifesaving measures were performed before all four were taken to local trauma centers.

Authorities say all four people are seriously injured, including the person believed to be the shooter.

The Mayville Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Justice are the leading investigators in the shooting.

The incident has been contained and the public is not at risk.

The address listed as the location of the incident is Spring Glen Elderly Housing in Mayville.

Assisting Mayville Police Department and DCI in this investigation are Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Horicon Police Department, Lomira Police Department, Theresa Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory.

MAYVILLE (WKOW) -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office has shut down all lanes of traffic on Eastbound and Westbound Wis. HWY 28 from Clark St. to County TW due to a law enforcement activity.

Dodge County Sheriff's Office confirms that there is no ongoing threat to the public but could not provide any more details.

The incident was reported at 7:50 p.m. The sheriff's office is estimating the closure to last two hours.