Fort Hood says shooting reports were false; soldier arrested

FORT HOOD, Texas (AP) — Officials at Fort Hood say a soldier stationed at the U.S. Army base in Texas has been taken into custody for threatening his leadership following what officials described as false reports of an active shooter. Fort Hood officials said in a statement Thursday that claims shared on social media saying there was an active shooter on base were false. The base gave no more details about threats to leadership or the soldier taken into custody by Fort Hood law enforcement. Fort Hood has seen a spate of violence this year that prompted a congressional investigation. The base was the site of a mass shooting in 2009 that killed 13 people.