First volume of Barack Obama’s memoir coming Nov. 17

NEW YORK (AP) — The first volume of former President Barack Obama’s memoir is coming out Nov. 17, two weeks after Election Day. It’s called “A Promised Land” and will cover his swift and historic rise to the White House and his first term in office. The publication date for the second volume has not yet been determined. The 768-page book is the most anticipated presidential memoir in memory, as much or more because of the quality of the writing than for any possible revelations. He has been called the most literary president since Lincoln and has already written two highly praised, million-selling books.