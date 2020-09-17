Fair food stands set up in Marathon Park this weekend

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- If you're missing this year's Wisconsin Valley Fair, you can experience a small slice of it at Marathon Park this week.

The park is hosting a selection of your favorite food stands through Sunday.

All of your classic favorites, from funnel cakes, to elephant ears, popcorn and cotton candy are available. You can even play skee-ball and take home a prize.

Cynthia King, a guest services official with North American Midway Entertainment, says she hopes it gives people a little taste of what they missed out on this year.

"The people that have been coming out have just been so gracious and just been overly thankful that we're here and so you can really tell that the community is behind it and they just want to get back to a little bit of normalcy," she said.

There are about half a dozen stands set up at Marathon Park. Stands open up at noon.