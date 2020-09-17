Emmys, live and virtual: ‘What could possibly go wrong?’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — This weekend’s Emmy Awards have bragging rights: they’re the first big Hollywood ceremony to attempt a live — but socially distanced — broadcast amid the pandemic. Jimmy Kimmel will hold court at downtown LA’s Staples Center for Sunday’s broadcast on ABC. Among the celebrities set to take part are Morgan Freeman, Lin-Manuel Miranda, D-Nice, Patrick Stewart and Oprah Winfrey. The HBO limited series “Watchmen” is the leading nominee, with star Regina King up for honors. Top comedy and drama series contenders including “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Succession” and “Ozark.” Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell are up for acting honors for “The Morning Show,” an entry from new streaming service Apple TV Plus.