Czechs see virus restrictions return after summer sendoff

PRAGUE (AP) — Weeks after the citizens of Prague said a symbolic farewell to the coronavirus, the second wave has struck hard and the number of confirmed cases is setting new records almost daily. It is currently at a similar level to its neighbor German, which has a population eight times the size. The health minister has announced new restrictions, including closing bars, restaurants and clubs at midnight and making it mandatory to wear masks in all spaces in schools. Still, then number of new cases recorded in September is expected to be larger than the rest of the pandemic put together.