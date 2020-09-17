Cyprus: UN call to revive peace talks gets edgy welcome

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Both sides on ethnically divided Cyprus have welcomed the United Nation chief’s intention to soon start thawing out a frozen peace process, but it’s still unclear whether that effort will lead to full-fledged reunification talks. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres repeated his intention to convene an informal meeting of the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders, as well as Cyprus’ ‘guarantor’ powers — Greece, Turkey and Britain — soon after a Turkish Cypriot leadership election slated for Oct. 11. Cyprus’ internationally recognized, Greek Cypriot-led government on Thursday hailed Guterres’ remarks, but said talks can’t begin while Turkey continues an “unlawful” hydrocarbons search of the island nation’s shores.