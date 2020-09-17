Cool and dry weather continues

The weather will be cooler than normal for the next couple of days, but overall we have a nice Fall weather pattern in the region. Not much precipitation is in the forecast for the next week or so.

Today: Mostly sunny and cool.

High: 59 Wind: North 5-10

Tonight: Mainly clear with areas of frost likely.

Low: 33 Wind: Light and Variable

Friday: Sunny to partly cloudy and cool again.

High: 58 Wind: Variable around 5

You can expect a good amount of sunshine for today with high temp reaching the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. It will not be chilly, but cool enough that you will want a light jacket or sweatshirt. Winds will be lighter than yesterday, out of the north at around 5 to 10 mph. Similar conditions are expected on Friday with some patchy clouds at times and highs in the mid to upper 50s. The one concern in the forecast is the potential for areas of Frost early Friday morning. For locations that stay clear overnight tonight, frost looks fairly likely. Even in the city there could be a touch of frost.

Saturday will be just a little warmer with highs in the low 60s under partly cloudy skies. Sunday will be closer to normal for this time of year with a mix of sun and clouds and the mercury rising into the middle and upper 60s.

A weak trough of low pressure will be over the upper Midwest on Monday and this will produce a slight chance of showers or a thundershower. Otherwise, the warm-up will continue early next week. On Monday the high temperature should climb into the low 70s. On Tuesday we could experience low to mid 70s. On Wednesday highs will likely top out in the mid 70s.

Have an excellent Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 17-September-2020

On this date in weather history: 1989 - Hurricane Hugo hit the Virgin Islands, producing wind gusts to 97 mph at Saint Croix. Hurricane Hugo passed directly over the island of Saint Croix causing complete devastation and essentially cutting off the island from communications. A storm surge of five to seven feet occurred at Saint Croix. The only rain gauge left operating, at Caneel Bay, indicated 9.40 inches in 24 hours. Hurricane Hugo claimed the lives of three persons at Saint Croix, and caused more than 500 million dollars damage. A ship, Nightcap, in the harbor of Culebra, measured wind gusts as high as 170 mph. A cold front brought high winds to the Great Basin and the Rocky Mountain Region, and thunderstorms along the cold front produced wind gusts to 66 mph at Yellowstone Park WY. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)