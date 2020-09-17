Banksy loses EU trademark fight with greeting card company

BRUSSELS (AP) — Street artist Banksy has lost a legal battle with a a greeting card company along with a European Union trademark for one of his most iconic artworks. The cancellation division of the EU’s intellectual property office said that Banksy’s trademark for “Flower Thrower” was filed in bad faith and declared it “invalid in its entirety” this week. Also known as “Love is in The Air,” the graffiti artist created the work in Jerusalem in 2005. It depicts a young protester wearing a cap and with his face half-covered throwing a bouquet of flowers. A U.K. greeting card company initiated the proceedings. The decision can be appealed.