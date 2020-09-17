Asia Today: Australian state eases virus closure of border

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — An Australian state government says it will open the state border to the national capital after the government was criticized for refusing to allow a Canberra resident to attend her father’s funeral because of pandemic restrictions. Health Minister Steven Miles said Canberra travelers would no longer have to spend time in Queensland hotel quarantine from Sept. 25. They’ll have to fly rather than drive to Queensland, however, because Canberra is surrounded by New South Wales state, which remains subject to border restrictions. Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region, South Korea has struggled to contain small-scale local infections and China remains vigilant to imported infections.