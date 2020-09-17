Area organizations host drive-thru job fair

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -— If you are looking for a job, several area organizations want to help.

The North Central Wisconsin Workforce Development Board, along with Northcentral Technical College, Forward Service Corporation, and the Marathon County Job Center hosted a drive-thru job fair Thursday.

Prospective employees received a packet of information from more than 50 employers.

Jane Spencer, the executive director of the NCWWDB, said she wants people to know that even with the pandemic, opportunities are still out there.

"Employers are still hiring despite the pandemic situation and like I said, we hope they find a job," she said.

If you missed the job fair Thursday, you can find all of the employer information online here.