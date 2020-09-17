2 injured, 1 dead in Oneida Co. head-on collision

TOWN OF WOODBORO, Wis. (WAOW)—On Thursday, at approximately 10:14 am, the Oneida County Sheriffs Office responded to multiple 911 calls about a two car head on accident at the intersection of Highway 8 West and County Highway N.

Police say that upon arrival, they found several people with injuries. They say the drivers of both vehicles were transported to the hospital by ambulance, and the passenger of the westbound vehicle was transported by Medivac helicopter.

Police say that the passenger of the westbound vehicle passed away enroute to the hospital. Officials are not releasing the name at this time.

As of 3:30 pm, Highway 8 was still closed, and police anticipate it will be closed for several more hours.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin State Patrol are continuing the investigation into the crash.