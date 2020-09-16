Woman guilty in scheme to ship military boats to China

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman has been convicted in a scheme to buy and ship inflatable military boats from the U.S. to China. Court records show 34-year-old Yang Yang pleaded guilty to two counts Tuesday in Jacksonville federal court. A plea agreement says Yang was employed by a Chinese company called Shanghai Breeze Technology when she attempted to order seven combat rubber raiding craft equipped with multi-fuel engines. Prosecutors say Yang falsely told the manufacturer that her customer was based in Hong Kong rather than Shanghai, fearing the U.S. company would be less likely to sell to a company in mainland China.