Wisconsin Valley Conference releases spectator info for fall sports

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Valley Conference released its spectator guidelines Wednesday, a day ahead of the scheduled start of fall competition in the conference.

General admission tickets won't be sold for the 2020 fall season. Athletes in cross country, cheer/dance, football, girls golf and boys soccer will be allowed four tickets each.

Girls tennis and volleyball will be allowed two tickets each, and no fans will be allowed at girls swimming.

Face coverings are required for all spectators for events where people can attend. The conference is encouraging people to only with people in their own household and maintain social distancing. A violation could result in a $200 fine.

No concessions will be available at any Wisconsin Valley Conference games, and spectators are encouraged to use the restroom before or after they leave to minimize the use of district bathrooms.

You can check out the entire guidelines here: