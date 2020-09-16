Wausau East High School hires boys basketball coach

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)— Wausau East High School announced Wednesday that Daniel Garrett has been hired as the head boys' basketball coach.

Garrett was the assistant coach at Wausau East from 2008-2016, and during that time helped lead the 2015-2016 team to a regional championship. He was then named the head coach at Newman Catholic High School in 2016.

“We are really excited to have Daniel Garrett return to Wausau East as the head boys’ basketball coach," said Deb Foster, Wausau East Activities and Athletic Director. "Coach Garrett has a reputation for excellence and integrity and we are looking forward to his return to East to lead the Lumberjacks.”

Daniel Garrett made the following statement on his return to coaching at Wausau East.