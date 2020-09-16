Wausau East High School hires boys basketball coach

Wausau East High School hires boys basketball coachNew
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)— Wausau East High School announced Wednesday that Daniel Garrett has been hired as the head boys' basketball coach.
Garrett was the assistant coach at Wausau East from 2008-2016, and during that time helped lead the 2015-2016 team to a regional championship. He was then named the head coach at Newman Catholic High School in 2016.
“We are really excited to have Daniel Garrett return to Wausau East as the head boys’ basketball coach," said Deb Foster, Wausau East Activities and Athletic Director. "Coach Garrett has a reputation for excellence and integrity and we are looking forward to his return to East to lead the Lumberjacks.”
Daniel Garrett made the following statement on his return to coaching at Wausau East.
“I would like to thank the Wausau East administration and all of those involved in the interview process for believing in me. Their commitment and support during this process has been overwhelming. Since the day I became a Wausau East assistant, I’ve dreamed of the day that I would have the opportunity to lead this program. I’m humbled, grateful, and honored to be named the head boys’ basketball coach at Wausau East High School. I’m excited to be a part of the rich tradition Wausau East has on the basketball court and I look forward to the opportunity to build on that tradition making the great coaches and players before us proud. We will build a great coaching staff at all levels that will help us continue to make Wausau East and the East community proud on and off the court. Our goal is to develop a program that is known for accountability, integrity, and respect in our community. These core values will address academic, social, and athletic importance and significance. Our teams will always play hard and with respect for the game. I’m beyond excited to be a Lumberjack again."Daniel Garrett.