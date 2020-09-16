US general meets with German officials over resort outbreak

BERLIN (AP) — The general commanding American troops in Bavaria met Wednesday with local officials in the Alpine town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen to reassure them of the U.S. military’s commitment to preventing the spread of COVID-19. A total of 59 people in the town, including 25 staff at the U.S. military-run Edelweiss Lodge and Resort, tested positive for the new coronavirus in recent days. A 26-year-old American woman working at the hotel allegedly flouted quarantine rules by visiting several bars in the town last week. On Wednesday, German authorities said that further testing had found no additional cases, though they encouraged anybody who had frequented the affected bars and not yet been tested to come forward.