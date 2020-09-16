Ukraine, Belarus trade accusations over Jewish pilgrims

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine and Belarus are trading angry accusations over thousands of Hasidic Jewish pilgrims who have remained stuck on their border after Ukraine denied them entry because of coronavirus restrictions. Ukraine’s presidential office urged Belarusian authorities Wednesday to stop issuing misleading signals to the ultra-Orthodox Jewish pilgrims that they could eventually cross the border. Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz shot back at Ukraine, accusing it of the “inhumane” treatment of Jewish pilgrims. Ukrainian authorities said about 2,000 Hasidic Jewish pilgrims converged on the border in hopes of reaching the city of Uman in Ukraine, where the grave of an important Hasidic rabbi is located.