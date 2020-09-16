Trump not ready to OK TikTok deal, admits US won’t get cut

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said he expects to get a report Thursday about Oracle’s bid for the Chinese-owned video app TikTok. Trump also told reporters on Wednesday that government lawyers say there is no legal path to allowing Treasury to get a cut of the deal, which experts criticized as unprecedented and possibly illegal. Trump earlier said he would ban TikTok in the United States unless it’s purchased by an American company. The U.S. has raised concerns about the deal, fearing that ByteDance Ltd., the Chinese company that owns TikTok, would maintain access to information on the 100 million TikTok users in the United States.