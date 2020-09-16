Trump, eyeing undecided voters, loses one during TV exchange

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Donald Trump hoped a televised forum with undecided voters in Pennsylvania would help broaden his appeal. But at least one participant says Tuesday’s event helped swing her vote the other way. Ellesia Blaque is the literature professor who asked Trump to let her finish her question about insurance coverage for preexisting conditions. She feels he ignored her concerns. The president answered a series of frank and often heartfelt questions from potential voters on immigration, police brutality, the coronavirus and other issues that are central in the 2020 campaign. Blaque says the exchange with Trump “reanimated my need to be part of the process.”