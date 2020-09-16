The tomahawk fall ride is still on

(WAOW) -- While the Muscular Dystrophy Association and Tomahawk Main Street have pulled out of the fall ride, community members and local businesses are moving forward with their events.

THUNDER PARADE - September 18 at 5:30, bikers will meet outside of the Tomahawk School District.

BONNIE AND CLYDE'S FALL CLASSIC - Live music begins on September 17 and go through September 19.

BUBBA'S BIG PARTY - Events Begin September 16 and a complete schedule can be found on tomahawkfallride.com

