‘The Nest’ author has new novel scheduled for 2021

NEW YORK (AP) — The author of the million-selling debut novel “The Nest” has a new book coming out next year. Ecco announced Wednesday that Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney’s “Good Company” will be published in May. The novel tells of a seemingly happy married couple whose relationship is upended when the wife comes upon the wedding ring her husband, who runs a theater called Good Company, had said he lost years ago. “The Nest” was published in 2016 and was one of the year’s most talked about novels. A film adaptation is in the works.