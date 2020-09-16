Story of the Underground Railroad to Mexico gains attention

HOUSTON (AP) — Scholars and preservation advocates are working to piece together the story of a largely forgotten part of American history: a network that helped thousands of Black slaves escape to Mexico. Like the more well-known Underground Railroad to the north, the path in the opposite direction provided a pathway to freedom south of the border. Historian Roseann Bacha-Garza says the Underground Railroad to Mexico is gaining attention as the U.S. becomes more diverse and more people show an interest in studying slavery. But just how organized the Underground Railroad to Mexico was and what happened to former slaves remains a mystery.