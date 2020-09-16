State denies improper IG firing, defends Saudi arms sales

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department has denied charges of improperly firing its independent inspector general. Steve Linick told lawmakers in June that his office had been conducting inquiries into Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s May 2019 emergency declaration that expedited arms sales to Saudi Arabia. Democrats and some Republicans say that move improperly bypassed Congress. House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel on Wednesday said Linick’s firing was an effort to “hide the truth.” The State Department’s Brian Bulatao testified that Linick was removed for various “lapses.” If that’s true, said the agency’s R. Clarke Cooper, “there was no cover-up.”