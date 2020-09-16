South Africa says 12 million ‘probably’ had coronavirus

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa’s health minister says about 12 million people in the country have “probably” been infected with the coronavirus. That’s more than 20% of South Africa’s population of 58 million. The minister cites studies that found the presence of coronavirus antibodies in blood samples taken from parts of the population. The findings have prompted the government to launch a national study. South Africa’s confirmed virus cases have dropped dramatically in recent weeks, and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced further easing of lockdown restrictions including the resumption of international travel.