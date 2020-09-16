Rochester cops clear Daniel Prude protesters from city hall

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Rochester police began dispersing demonstrators from City Hall as protests over the suffocation death of Daniel Prude continued. Protesters who gathered at the downtown building Tuesday had said that they would remain there until police officers involved in Prude’s detainment in March are arrested and fired. A line of helmeted officers swept through the area Wednesday morning. Dozens of chanting protesters remained on the scene hours later as police began setting down metal barricades. The city has been roiled by protests since police body camera videos were made public by Prude’s family earlier this month. Mayor Lovely Warren on Monday fired Police Chief La’Ron Singletary and suspended two top city officials without pay for 30 days amid fallout from Prude’s death.