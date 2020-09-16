Resurgent Sally threatens drenching in Alabama, Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panhandle and coastal Alabama are taking a pummeling from a resurgent Hurricane Sally as it moves toward the coast. The storm quickly gained strength early Wednesday to become a Category 2 hurricane with 100 mph winds. With landfall expected some time in the coming hours, tens of thousands are without electricity. Flash floods from as much as a foot of rain have been reported. And, because the storm is moving so slowly, the deluge is expected to be drawn out — with some spots possibly getting 30 inches of rain.