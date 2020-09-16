Restorers uncover new details in a Michelangelo Pieta

ROME (AP) — Museum officials in Florence say a restoration of one of Michelangelo’s sculptures of the Madonna and Christ has uncovered previously unknown details. The Museo dell’Opera del Duomo said Wednesday that the cleaning has uncovered more of the artist’s tool marks that had been hidden under centuries of dust and wax. It’s the first known renovation of the Bandini Pieta. It began last year but was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic and has now resumed. The cleaning is painstaking: Restorers are using Q-tips dipped in deionized hot water to dislodge the accumulated scum from the crevices of the Carrara marble. Michelangelo carved the Bandini Pieta between 1547-1555, when he was nearly 80, the third known Pieta by the Renaissance master.