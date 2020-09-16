Portugal migrant arrivals prompt negotiations with Morocco

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A senior Portuguese official says Lisbon and Rabat are negotiating a deal that would allow an agreed number of citizens from Morocco to work legally in Portugal. The announcement Wednesday comes amid fears that undocumented migrants seeking a way into the European Union are increasingly targeting Portugal. On Tuesday, a sixth migrant boat this year arrived on Portugal’s south coast, bringing the total of captured migrants to almost 100. That trend has started a debate on whether traffickers are testing the Portuguese borders amid a European crackdown in the Mediterranean Sea and high fatalities on the sea route between Africa and Spain’s Canary Islands.