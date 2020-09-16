Portage Co. reaches 1000th COVID-19 case

PORTAGE CO., Wis. (WAOW)— On Wednesday, the Portage County Health and Human Services-Division of Public Health confirmed its 1000th positive COVID-19 case.

As of 2 pm on Wednesday, the county has a total of 1,004 total positive cases. According to the county, 205 of those cases are active (20%), 796 of those cases are recovered (79%), and three cases were fatal (less than 1%).

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services data identifies Portage Co. as having a high case rate and high COVID-19 activity level.

“The rate of cases that are being reported provides strong evidence of community spread,” says Gary Garske, Health Officer and Division of Public Health Manager.

As of Wednesday, Wisconsin has reported 92,712 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, 87% of those cases are considered recovered.