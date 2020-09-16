Police reforms in Breonna Taylor case praised, scrutinized

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A settlement between the family of Breonna Taylor and the city of Louisville, Kentucky, is pledging wide-ranging reforms in how police officers live and work. But some activists hoping for deep, lasting change fear reforms won’t be enough if not accompanied by community input and criminal charges against the officers involved in Taylor’s death. And a legal expert noted that even the most wide-ranging of reforms won’t succeed if the people entrusted with implementing them aren’t onboard.