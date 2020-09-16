Philippine air force helicopter crashes, 4 crew killed

ZAMBOANGA, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine air force helicopter on its way to airlift troops wounded in a recent suicide bombing crashed on a southern island Wednesday, killing all four crew members on board. The air force and police say the Sikorsky helicopter took off from southern Zamboanga city for a flight to nearby Sulu province and crashed midway in rainy weather. It was bound for Jolo town to airlift troops who were wounded in two Aug. 24 bombing blamed on Abu Sayyaf militants. Officials are investigating the cause of the crash.