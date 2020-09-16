Official says Polish ‘LGBT-free zones’ have no place in EU

BRUSSELS (AP) — A top European Union official has strongly denounced the stigmatization of LGBT people by authorities in Poland. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during her first State of the Union address on Wednesday that “LGBT-free zones” that have been declared in parts of Poland have no place in the EU. About one-third of Poles now live in communities that have passed resolutions declaring opposition to the promotion of LGBT rights. Th resolutions have no binding legal powers, but critics see them as discriminatory. Von der Leyen says her will soon put forward a strategy to strengthen LGBT rights in Europe.