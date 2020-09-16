New picture book series celebrates kitties and unicorns

NEW YORK (AP) — A new picture book series will answer one of life’s great mysteries: Can a kitty and a unicorn learn to get along? Starting next March, the best-selling team of writer Shannon Hale and illustrator LeUyen Pham are launching a “kitty and unicorn” picture book series. Abrams Books for Young Readers announced Wednesday the first of three planned books is called “Itty-Bitty Kitty-Corn.” According to Abrams, it “celebrates the magic of friendship and of uplifting themes of believing in yourself, embracing your identity, and seeing others for who they truly are.” Hale and Pham are the best-selling team behind the “Princess in Black” series.