Murray, Jokic help Denver stun Clippers 104-89 in Game 7

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Denver’s dynamic duo of Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic led another stunning turnaround as the Nuggets advanced to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2009. Murray scored 40 points, Nikola Jokic had a triple-double by the third quarter and Denver again overcame a double-digit deficit to shock the Los Angeles Clippers 104-89 in Game 7. Denver became the first team in NBA history to rally from a 3-1 series deficit twice in the same postseason. Despite the additions of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the Clippers still have never reached the conference finals.