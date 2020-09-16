More than 200 naked inmates on run in Uganda after jailbreak

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan forces are searching for more than 200 naked inmates who escaped jail, broke into an armory, then stripped and fled into a remote wilderness area in the country’s northeast. A military spokeswoman says at least three people, a soldier and two of the 219 escapees, died in the firefight. She calls the inmates “hardcore” criminals who were jailed for offenses relating to cattle theft in the region. She warns they might raid local homes for clothes.